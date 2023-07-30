SMECO Releases Information on Outages and Damage Following Severe Storms

SMECO released the following information.

“Severe storms caused significant damage to our system last night. We lost multiple transmission lines, substations, and distribution feeder lines causing nearly 30,000 outages throughout our service territory.

SMECO crews, and contractor crews from AUI Power and PennLine, worked through the night to restore service. As of 10 a.m., SMECO’s outage map showed approximately 4,500 customers without power and 289 incidents.

Additional crews from Delaware Electric Cooperative and Prince George’s Electric Cooperative will arrive midday to assist in restoration efforts as crews replace the many broken poles and downed lines from extensive tree damage.

We expect all storm-related outages to be resolved by midnight on July 30, 2023.”

Check outage status or report an outage at smeco.coop/outage.