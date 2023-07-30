Brad Christopher Young, 42, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away July 23, 2023, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center with his loving family at his side.

Born on September 29, 1980, in Clinton, MD, he is the son of Donald Wilson Young and Sharon Lynn Ogden Young of Mechanicsville, MD.

Brad is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a 1998 graduate of Chopticon High School where he met the love of his life. On May 29, 2004, he married his beloved wife, Jessica Lynn Young at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morganza, MD. Together they celebrated over 19 wonderful years of marriage.

He was currently employed by the Department of Defense, Naval Air Warfare Center, Indian Head as a skilled Configuration Management Specialist since 2019. Prior to that, he worked for Amelex, Inc. as a Configuration Management Specialist/Team Lead for 4 years. Other previous jobs included American Systems, Honeywell, Griffin’s Flooring, Census Bureau, and Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home. He began his employment while in high school with Bert’s 50’s Diner and True Value Hardware.

Brad had an affinity for baseball and children. He loved both which made him the best coach. He was actively involved in coaching his children through Little League and later Hughesville Hustle baseball, who were an extended family to him. He supported his son while attending Chopticon and was a member of Chopticon High School Athletic Booster Club. He also enjoyed coaching his children through soccer. His other hobbies included golfing, fishing, music concerts, and vacations to Myrtle Beach and the Outer Banks with his family. A favorite beach vacation was with his wife in Maui, HI. Family was always his first priority and greatest love. He loved being together with them and playing in the yard with his children.

In addition to his parents, Donald & Sharon, and his wife, Jessie, Brad is also survived by his children, Ryan Christopher Young and Alexandra “Ali” Faith Young; his siblings, Chad Wilson Young, Mechanicsville, MD, and Wendy Lynn Hunley (Bethel, III) of Stewartstown, PA; and his nieces/nephews: Abbie Hunley, Wyatt Hunley, Emma Young, Logan Young, and Benjamin Quade. He is also survived by his in-laws, Kenneth Coombs (Mary) and Debbie Quade (Timmy); his brother-in-laws, Timothy Quade (Kelsey) and Justin Quade (Paige); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends.

Family will receive friends for Brad’s Life Celebration on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Deacon William Kyte on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Immanuel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 17400 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Patrick “Rusty” Hill, Robert “BJ” Young, Charles Young, James “Jimmy Lee” Young, Bethel “Vern” Hunley III, and JR Warfield.

Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Young and Ryan Young.

Memorial contributions in Brad’s memory may be made to Children’s National Medical Center Attn: Volunteer Services Offices Suite 1180 Re: Dr. Bear’s Closet 111 Michigan Avenue NW, DC 20010. This is a non-profit organization that provides hospitalized children games, toys, and crafts at Children’s Hospital.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD.