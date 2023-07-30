Mary Lou Mattera, 80, of Waldorf, MD, peacefully passed away at home on July 20, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

On October 8, 1942, Mary Lou was born to Melvin and Gertrude Leizear in Washington, DC.

In 1959, Mary Lou met her future husband, Emilio Mattera, Jr. (EG), in West Lanham Hills, Maryland through mutual friends. They were married on February 1, 1963, and went on to have five sons, Emilio (Joey) Mattera III (Tracie) of Waldorf, MD, John Mattera (Dawn) of Waldorf, MD, Robert (Bobby) Mattera (Laura) of Waldorf, MD, Anthony (Tony) Mattera (Lora) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Danny Mattera (Jenna) of Mechanicsville, MD.

Mary Lou was a devoted wife, stay-at-home mother and later a loving grandmother. She always found great joy cheering on her sons and grandchildren in the sport of drag racing, whether from home in front of the TV or at the track in the bleachers. Mary Lou also supported and cheered for her grandchildren in their various sports or activities through the years.

Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents, her brother Melvin Leizear, and sisters Margaret Miller, Gertrude Hawkins, and Lola Ellinger. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, five sons, brother John Leizear of Prince Frederick, MD, and sisters Shirley Dornberger of Bowie, MD, and June Sgro of Chester, West Virginia. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Caylee Underwood (Travis), Christopher Mattera, Jacob Mattera, Allyson Mattera, Megan Mattera, Leah Mattera, Gillian Mattera, Brandon Mattera, and Nicholas Mattera, with her first great granddaughter due January 2024.

On Monday, July 31, 2023, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm officiated by Pastor Kevin Cullins at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.