Hunter Rex Sansbury, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2023. He was born on July 2, 2008, in Maryland to parents Scott Sansbury and Megan Colvin.

Hunter recently completed his freshman year at Chopticon High School where he enjoyed playing football and hanging out with friends. He loved spending time with his family, especially his brothers and sisters, playing basketball, listening to music, and keeping up with sports statistics of his favorite teams and players.

Hunter was predeceased by his grandfathers, Gilbert Dale Downey and William Shumaker, and great-grandmother Gladys “Nonnie” Buckler. He is survived by his parents, Scott Sansbury (Amanda), and Megan Colvin (William), his grandparents, Jacqueline and Joseph Holson, Dan and Claudia Sansbury, Susan and Bruce Posey, Sandra Helbert, and Cathy and Joel Richards. He is also survived by his siblings, Cole Sansbury, Landon Gatton, Madden Sansbury, Freya Colvin, and Willow Colvin as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Hunter will remain in our hearts and be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

The family asks for all friends and family to please wear your Chopticon High School or any sports team apparel during the visitation in honor of Hunter.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mechanicsville Braves Youth Football and Cheer Club Inc. Email contact information: [email protected].

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.