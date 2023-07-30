Roberta Jean Green, 90, of Owings, MD passed away July 18, 2023. Roberta was born December 30, 1932 in Mooresville, Missouri to Grace Jewell (Newell) and Alton Leroy Lingrell. She was raised in Greenbelt, Maryland and graduated from Greenbelt High School in 1951. She met Wheeler B. Green, and they were married January 19, 1952. Roberta and Wheeler lived in Greenbelt and Lanham, MD until moving to Owings in 1985. Roberta was a homemaker, and in her earlier years she worked for Bell Telephone Company, Lustine Chevrolet, and for forty years was a ceramics artist and teacher in Prince George’s County and in her home. She volunteered at the Calvert County Help Association for 25 years, and was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Roberta is survived by her husband Wheeler, sons Wheeler B. Green III and wife Alice of Mt. Airy, MD and Michael S. Green and wife Doreen of Huntingtown, MD; grandchildren Adrien Green, Brandi Kowal, and Michael S. Green, Jr., great-grandchildren Miles, Calvin, Maisie, and Charlotte. She is also survived by a brother David Lingrell of Gaithersburg, MD and a sister Betty Woerner of Portland, Oregon. She was preceded in death by a brother Donald Lingrell.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10-11 AM on Monday July 24, 2023 at Friendship United Methodist Church, followed by her funeral service at 11:00 AM. A reception for family and friends will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Burial will take place at Southern Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy in Roberta’s name may be made to the American Heart Association.