Chester Ronald “Chet” Hickox, 74, of Chesapeake Beach passed away July 20, 2023 at his home. He was born April 11, 1949 to Chester Ronald Sr., and Kathryn Lou (Gibbs). Chet grew up in Anacostia in SE DC. He joined the United States Air Force in 1967 and was honorably discharged in 1971 after serving in Vietnam. Chet worked as a high voltage electrician for Pepco for many years, retiring in 2011. Following his retirement, he worked as a consultant until 2023. Chet found pleasure in spending time with his family, working, watching Nationals baseball, and doing crossword puzzles.

Chet is survived by his wife of 19 years Virginia Lee Hickox, daughters Angela Garner and her fiancé David Fulk of Chesapeake Beach and Shelly Youmans and her husband Bill of Bowie, son Quentin Woodall of Chesapeake Beach, stepdaughters Kimberly Link of Lutherville, MD and Katherine Bilicic of Finksburg, MD, grandchildren Samantha, Amanda, Brady, Tucker, Ben, William, and Noah, and sisters Donna Herbert and Brenda Cornelius.