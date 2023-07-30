Donna L. Carr of Huntingtown, MD, passed away on July 20, 2023 of gallbladder cancer. Born October 3, 1943 in Riverdale, Maryland, she was the daughter of Arthur and Mabel (Burkholder) Shank. Donna graduated from High Point High School in Beltsville, MD in 1961. She loved reading, crossword puzzles, sudoku, and playing all types of card games. She also enjoyed working with Sunday school, vacation Bible school, and helping with luncheons at church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Wayne Carr. She is survived by children Wanda Alleman (Randy), and Neil Carr, grandchildren Jason, and Jodi Meadows, sisters Janet Miller (Dean), Eleanor Pearson, and Karen Wiser (Bob).