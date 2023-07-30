Lloyd Earl Deans III

Lloyd, loved to be outdoors and most of all with his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most of all racing. If it had an engine and ran on fuel, he was into it. He was a jack of all trades and could fix anything. He enjoyed teaching others what he knew. He enjoyed when family and friends got together for a cookout, crabs, throwing back a beer just to enjoy the laughter and good times. He was known as the “Crown Apple King” and was always the life of the party. Lloyd was very proud of his grandchildren and always talked about them and each time he always “lit up”. His grandchildren were the light of his life and he always had a smile whenever you spoke of them. Lloyd left an impact on everyone who knew him. He was always there to help anyone in a time of need. We will miss him dearly.

Lloyd is survived by his wife Ann Deans, daughter Shannon Fowler and her husband Wesley, son Lloyd Deans IV and his wife Amanda, and grandchildren Lillian Deans, Stella Fowler, Lloyd Deans V, Levi Fowler, Hudson Deans, and Gracelynn Fowler.

We are asking those of you that own Hot Rods to please bring them in Dad’s honor as he loved all the old cars & motorcycles. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 30 from 1-5 PM at North Beach Volunteer Fire Department. Please come as you are.