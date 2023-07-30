William Bryan “Bryannie” Garner, Jr. of Solomons, Maryland passed away peacefully on July 21, 2023 at the age of 90 with his children by his side. Bryannie was born in Dowell, Maryland on February 20,1933 to William Bryan Garner, Sr. and Mary Ethel Humphreys Garner.

He was a loving father, grandad, Pop Pop, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend to many. Bryannie loved tobacco farming and his tractors. He enjoyed giving rides to the grandchildren. Bryannie enjoyed carpentry, hunting, farming, and square dancing. He was a member of the Maryland Farm Bureau and St. Paul United Methodist Church. He served two years in the U.S. Army.

Bryannie is preceded in death by his parents, each of his siblings, his wives, Susie and Sue, daughter, Suzanne and grandson, Stephen. He is survived by his children, Shane (Tammy), Wade, Janet Sue, Missy, Stephany (Bussie) and Wanda; his grandchildren, John, Jay, Trey (Skylar), Bryan, Billy, Alexis (Chris) and K.C.; his great-grandchildren, Sophia Archebelle, Layla Archebelle, Myla Archebelle, Aaden Bysheim, Cole Bysheim, Ember Bysheim, Serina Garner, Hunter Garner, Harper Detchemendy, Abigail Fralick and Jackson Fralick; and his son-in-law, Kenneth Conway.

Family will receive friends on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Lusby, MD. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Detchemendy, Nick Detchemendy, Trey Archebelle, Billy Archebelle, Jay Garner and Bryan Garner.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Vic Garner, Tilden Garner, Billy Osbourne, Jim Wilson, Joseph Curran, Chris Lusby, Eric Booth and Garth Jones.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice, a Hospice of the Chesapeake affiliate, P.O. Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.