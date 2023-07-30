Barbara Jean Esworthy (King), a loving wife, mother, and friend, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2023, in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, after a long battle with dementia. Born in Culpeper, Virginia, on June 19, 1938, Barbara lived a life full of spirit, love, and adventure.

Barbara was a cherished wife to John Robert Esworthy and a devoted mother to their two sons, Gary and Scott Esworthy, and grandmother to her seven grandchildren, Michael Esworthy, Kevin Esworthy, William Esworthy, Brooklyn Esworthy, Eric Esworthy, Katherine Noll and Karli Noll. This year, Barbara and John had their first great grandchild, Kevin Alexander Esworthy, Jr. Her love for her family was a beacon that guided her through life. She was known for her friendly demeanor and her remarkable ability to bring light and joy into the lives of those around her. Barbara was a woman of strength, resilience, and unwavering love, and her spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of her loved ones.

She was one of nine siblings, and is survived by her brother Victor King. She was pre-deceased by her father Thomas King and Martha Doggett King and her siblings, Thomas King Jr., Donald King, Quesell King, Douglas King, Virgil King, Virginia Craun, and Allie Ney.

Barbara’s education began in Culpeper, where she completed her high school education and then moved to Washington D.C. to begin her careers proudly serving in the Central Intelligence Agency and the U.S Census Bureau. Barbara retired from the U.S. Census Bureau as a statistician, after completing many years of college courses.

Outside of her professional life, Barbara had a passion for traveling, gardening, antique shopping, crabbing and pottery. Barbara’s love for traveling was shared with her beloved husband, John. Together, they embarked on numerous adventures, creating cherished memories and exploring the beauty of the world. Barbara always enjoyed traveling with John and in particular their cross-country driving trip. Barbara and John had a close up view the country during this journey to her father’s birthplace in Casper, WY.

As we bid farewell to Barbara, we hold on to the precious memories we shared with her, cherishing them in our hearts forever. Her spirit, love, and laughter will continue to resonate in our lives, reminding us of the beautiful person that she was. Barbara Jean Esworthy may have left this world, but her spirit and the love she shared will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

In honor of Barbara, her family asks that donations in her name be made to St. James’ Parish.