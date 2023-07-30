Christine Ann “Chris” Travis, 71, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on July 25, 2023 at her residence. Born July 9, 1952 in Takoma Park, MD, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Kekeris and Catherine (Lanham) Kekeris.

Chris graduated from Northwood High School in 1971. She was a Cosmetologist at Seoul Hair Salon for over twenty years, retiring in the fall of 2017. Chris moved to Calvert County from Silver Spring, MD on March 17, 2017. She enjoyed interior decorating, motorcycle rides, sleepovers with her grandkids, family trips to the beach, and she loved working in the yard.

Chris is survived by her husband, Kenneth Travis, Sr. whom she married on January 26, 1983; her children, Shannon Boulais (Phillip) of Prince Frederick, MD and Kenneth Travis, Jr. of Rockville, MD; grandchildren, Tyler Boulais, Jordan Boulais, and Liberty Boulais; and siblings, Cathy Kekeris, Jimmy Kekeris, Steven Kekeris and Johnny Kekeris. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Ruppert; and siblings, Billy Kekeris, Michael Kekeris and Cindy Kekeris.