Waldorf Water Tower Demolition Starting July 31st, 2023
Starting today, July 31, 2023, crews will begin the demolition of the water tower off route 301, Crain Highway, just south of route 228/Leonardtown Road, at the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.
This is expected to take approximately 30 days, pending any weather-related delays.
