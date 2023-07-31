State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Leonardtown, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, July 28, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, Bay District, Second District, NAS Patuxent River, and Seventh District responded to 22591 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported house on fire.

First arriving units found a 1-story single family residence with smoke and fire showing from the rear of the residence.

Firefighters deployed multiple attack lines and knocked the exterior fire down and began interior operations while also beginning a search of the residence.

Crews learned the house construction had multiple roofs containing void spaces, firefighters had to make numerous openings to gain access to fire.

The fire was placed under control within one hour with incident command holding all units for several hours performing overhaul.

Over 60 personnel responded to the scene. SMECO and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to assist.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire starting. No injuries were reported.

Updates and GoFundMe will be provided when they become available.

