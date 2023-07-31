Police Investigating Fatal ATV Crash in La Plata

On Sunday, July 30, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 6000 block of Wright Cross Place and Valley Road in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving an ATV.

911 callers reported a single ATV rolled over in the backyard of the residence with one occupant trapped under the vehicle and possibly deceased.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched to land nearby.

Two police officers arrived on the scene to find a 25-year-old male unresponsive and trapped under the ATV.

Upon arrival of medical personnel, the victim was pronounced deceased on scene. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was cancelled.

A second patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.