PG County Man Found Guilty of Assault With Intent to Kill for Brutal Metro Stabbing

Defendant stabbed an acquaintance nine times before being shot by an officer

Darrell Jones, 49, of Beltsville, MD, was convicted of all counts stemming from the April 7, 2022 stabbing of Wayne Pitt, at the Anacostia Metro Station, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Chief Michael Anzallo, of the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD).

The verdicts were returned by a Superior Court jury that found Jones guilty of assault with intent to kill while armed, aggravated assault while armed, and carrying a dangerous weapon. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 26, 2023.

On April 7, 2022, shortly before 7p.m., Darrell Jones arrived at the Anacostia Metro Station with his friend, Wayne Pitt.



According to the government’s evidence, the two men were intoxicated as they spent more than an hour the Metro station platform. Jones pulled a folding knife out of his pocket and began attacking Mr. Pitt, driving the victim onto his back and swinging the knife at him 20 times.

Mr. Pitt suffered nine stab wounds to his chest, sternum, abdomen and hand, suffering a punctured lung and numerous deep wounds that required immediate surgery.

An MTPD officer arrived on scene, drew his weapon, and demanded that Jones drop the knife. Jones attempted to retreat from the officer, and then turned and cocked back his arm with the knife, as if to throw it in the direction of the officer. The officer shot Jones once.

In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Graves and Chief Anzallo commended the work of those who investigated the case from the Metro Transit Police Department. They also acknowledged the efforts of those who provided assistance in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including: Deputy Chief of the Major Crimes Section Kimberly Nielsen, Paralegal Specialist Crystal Waddy, Litigation Technology Supervisor Leif Hickling, and Litigation Technology Specialist Charlie Bruce. Finally, they commended the work of Assistant U.S. Attorneys Noah Simmons and Ella Gladman, who prosecuted the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Connor Mullin, who initially investigated the case.