Calvert County Announces New Director of Communications and Media Relations

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce Eryn Lowe has been appointed as the director of Calvert County Communications & Media Relations (CMR).

Lowe has been professionally active in the field of communications for over 15 years, with experience in public relations, strategic communications, marketing, web design and business development. As director, Lowe is responsible for managing the daily operations, activities and services of CMR to ensure effective and cohesive internal and external communications.

Her work involves planning, developing and implementing integrated county communications strategies and policies, including establishing goals and objectives for the organization, strategic and crisis communications, media relations, advertising, public information, social media, video and graphic services, print design and production, and statistical research and reporting.



“In her time with Calvert County Government, Eryn has routinely proven her commitment and dedication to keeping citizens and employees informed. We are confident she will continue to excel in her role and we recognize her open-minded leadership skills and collaborative approach, leading her team by example,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “The BOCC is confident her experience will continue to serve CMR and the residents of Calvert County well for years to come.”

“Throughout her tenure, Eryn fostered an effective communication strategy that positively impacted our community,” said County Administrator Mark Willis. “I look forward to watching her leadership and expertise continue to enhance our communication efforts and keep our residents well-informed about the county’s initiatives and services.”

Lowe holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. She is also a member of the Public Relations Society of America and the National Association of Counties. Lowe started her career with Calvert County Government in October 2018 as a communications program specialist. Lowe was promoted to deputy director of CMR in 2020.

Prior to joining Calvert County Government, Lowe fine-tuned her communications skills while serving the credit union industry for 11 years, overseeing design concepts, performing analytical analysis, managing all marketing materials, and implementing product development programs for new and existing markets. Lowe worked directly with the Board of Directors and shareholders to oversee branch operations and business development to increase share of wallet and exceed targeted revenues.