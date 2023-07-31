Registration for Calvert County Parks and Rec K-9 Kerplunk Now Open!

Registration opens today, Monday, July 31, at 8:30 a.m. Don’t miss out on your chance to join CCPR for the K-9 Kerplunk at Cove Point Pool on Saturday, Sept. 9!
Take your furry friends on an end-of-season swim.
Section A – 10-11 a.m., small dogs only (under 35lbs).
Section B – 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. All dogs.
Section C – 12:30-1:30 p.m. All dogs.
- All dogs must be fully vaccinated and friendly to participate.
- All dogs must remain leashed when not in the fenced pool area.
- Dog owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pet.
- Humans are not allowed in the pool during the event; dogs only!
Cost is $10 per dog. Pre-registration is required.
Please call the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center to register, 410-414-8350.
To register online visit https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us/ and use activity # 932340.