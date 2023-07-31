Registration for Calvert County Parks and Rec K-9 Kerplunk Now Open!

July 31, 2023

K-9 Kerplunk CCPRRegistration opens today, Monday, July 31, at 8:30 a.m. Don’t miss out on your chance to join CCPR for the K-9 Kerplunk at Cove Point Pool on Saturday, Sept. 9!

Take your furry friends on an end-of-season swim.

Section A – 10-11 a.m., small dogs only (under 35lbs).

Section B – 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. All dogs.

Section C – 12:30-1:30 p.m. All dogs.

  • All dogs must be fully vaccinated and friendly to participate.
  • All dogs must remain leashed when not in the fenced pool area.
  • Dog owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pet.
  • Humans are not allowed in the pool during the event; dogs only!

Cost is $10 per dog. Pre-registration is required.

Please call the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center to register, 410-414-8350.

To register online visit https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us/ and use activity # 932340.

K-9 Kerplunk

