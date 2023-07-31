Registration for Calvert County Parks and Rec K-9 Kerplunk Now Open!

Registration opens today, Monday, July 31, at 8:30 a.m. Don’t miss out on your chance to join CCPR for the K-9 Kerplunk at Cove Point Pool on Saturday, Sept. 9!

Take your furry friends on an end-of-season swim.

Section A – 10-11 a.m., small dogs only (under 35lbs).

Section B – 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. All dogs.

Section C – 12:30-1:30 p.m. All dogs.

All dogs must be fully vaccinated and friendly to participate.

All dogs must remain leashed when not in the fenced pool area.

Dog owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pet.

Humans are not allowed in the pool during the event; dogs only!

Cost is $10 per dog. Pre-registration is required.

Please call the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center to register, 410-414-8350.

To register online visit https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us/ and use activity # 932340.

