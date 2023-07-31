Motorcyclist Flown Out After Being Rear-ended in Lexington Park

On Saturday, July 29, 2023, at approximately 12:32 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Bay Ridge Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a motorcycle and sedan involved in a rear-end style collision with the motorcyclist conscious and walking.

Medical personnel evaluated the adult male with road rash injuries to his arm and determined it would be best for further evaluation at a trauma center due to the victims age and speed/mechanism of the collision.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at the St. Mary’s County Airport and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

