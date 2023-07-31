Two Washington D.C. Men Arrested After Attempting to Ram Calvert Deputy and Leading Police on High Speed Chase Resulting in Multiple Crashes

On Monday, July 31, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m., two Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies were leaving the Dunkirk Walmart after handling a 911 call for a disorderly subject when a citizen approached them saying “you all will have trouble in a minute.”

As one deputy parked his police cruiser, a Walmart Employee walked out of the store pointing at a black male with dreadlocks wearing a white shirt and grey pants stating he attempted to steal a TV valued over $1,000.

The deputy observed the male subject running out of the store and yelled at the male subject to come and talk to the officer, the subject looked at the officer and kept running to a white Kia Soul with Washington D.C vehicle registration plates.

A Calvert County Detective in an unmarked police cruiser attempted to stop the vehicle by boxing it in, the suspect attempted to ram the detective and hit a curb before fleeing onto Route 4 towards Anne Arundel County at a high rate of speed.



Police advised they were pursuing the vehicle, a 2018 white Kia Soul, which later came back as stolen with the Washington D.C. license plate also confirmed stolen and not matching the vehicle.

During the high speed pursuit, speeds reached over 120 mph with the suspect vehicle weaving in and out of traffic, passing on the shoulder, going off the roadway to pass vehicles and causing multiple near misses with citizens including a Fedex truck and commuter bus. The suspects struck a white Acura and a green Toyota Sienna mini-van causing minor damage. It was reported that the civilians in both vehicles had no injuries.

Prince George’s County and Anne Arundel County Police were advised of the pursuit and were asked to assist with spike strips and a helicopter.

During the pursuit, the suspects attempted to strike multiple Calvert County Sheriff’s Office agency vehicles, and once officers attempted to box the suspect in, they slowed down and travelled into the median and travelled Northbound in the Southbound lanes where multiple citizens had to swerve to miss them.

The suspect vehicle struck a curb near the exit at Plummer Lane in Lothian which made all airbags deploy along with deflating the front left tire. The suspects stopped the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area.

Both suspects were apprehended a short time later at gunpoint with one suspect being tased.

One of the suspects initially provided a false name which came back as wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service Virginia Office for felony charges including robbery and use of firearm in violent crime. The suspect then identified himself as David Keonta Reed, age 31 of Washington D.C.

Firefighters and emergency medical personnel from Anne Arundel County responded to the scene to evaluated both suspects for injuries. Both suspects were transported by ambulance to an area hospital in Calvert County.

Reed was identified as the operator of the stolen vehicle, and charged with the following:

Theft $100 to Under $1,500 – Two counts

Assault First Degree

Theft $25,000 to Under $100,000

Reckless Endangerment

DRIVING VEH. ON HWY. AT SPEED EXCEEDING LIMIT (recorded 120mph in a 55mph zone)

DRIVING VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY ON EXPIRED LICENSE

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

UNSAFE LANE CHANGING

FAILURE TO DRIVE RIGHT OF CENTER

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY DESIGNATED LANE DIRECTIONS

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FLEEING ON FOOT

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLI CE VEH. BY FLEEING ON FOOT

DRIVING WRONG WAY–ONE WAY STREET

DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE OFF ROADWAY WHILE PASSING VEHICLE

(DISPLAYING, PERMITTING TO BE DISPLAYED) REG. PLATE(S) ISSUED (FOR OTHER VEH., TO OTHER PERSON)

FOLLOWING VEH. TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING/ATTEMPTING DRIVE MOTOR VEH. ON HWY W/O REQ. LICENSE AND AUTHORIZATION

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Brandon Kavaune Ross age 30 of Washington D.C., he is being held on a no bond status and has been charged with the following:

Theft $100 to Under $1,500 -Two counts

Assault First Degree

Theft $25,000 to Under $100,000

Reckless Endangerment