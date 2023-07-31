Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter “Clear The Shelters” Adoption Event from August 1st to 31st, 2023

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter invites citizens to adopt during the month-long Clear the Shelters adoption event beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

The shelter will waive adoption fees for adoptable animals during this campaign, made possible through a collaborative effort between Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and the Board of County Commissioners. Regular adoption procedures still apply during the event.

Clear the Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than a half million pets finding new homes. The 2022 nationwide campaign established a new record, with more than 161,000 adoptions.



The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is an open admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an intake appointment, call 410-535-7387.

The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. Animals of all ages are available for adoption, including dogs, cats, rabbits, roosters, pigs and more. For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.

The shelter is always in need of donated items including blankets, toys, dry and canned food, carriers and more. Visit the shelter wish list for a full list of items. For monetary donations, citizens can contact the nonprofit organization Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter at 301-399-0107 or by visiting www.follkas.org.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter welcomes volunteers and the positive difference they make to the animals’ lives by providing care, love and aiding in finding their forever homes. Visit CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com/3189/Volunteer for more information on becoming a volunteer.

Visit the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.