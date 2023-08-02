UPDATE: Police Make Arrest in Murder of 23-Year-Old Prince Frederick Man

UPDATE 8/2/2023: On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, around 3:10 p.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 1600 block of Mint Court in Prince Frederick, for the report of a shooting.

Deputies arrived on scene and located Dakarai Nivek Milburn, 23 of Prince Frederick, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Life saving measures were attempted, but Milburn was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives quickly apprehended the suspect, Anthony Hill, 28 of Washington D.C.

A handgun was recovered on scene. This was an isolated incident.

As a result of the investigation, Hill has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, and an array of handgun offenses. Hill is being held on a no bond status.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to please contact Det. J. Buck at [email protected].

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at approximately 3:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 1600 block of Mint Court in Prince Frederick, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene within 2 minutes of dispatch to find a male victim with a gunshot wound to the upperbody with the victim not breathing.

Officers performed CPR and life-saving measures until the arrival of fire and EMS.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to land nearby, however, they have since been cancelled due to EMS pronouncing the victim deceased on the scene.

K9 units are conducting searches in the area.

Multiple children/pediatric subjects witnessed the incident and trauma teams, specialist and the Calvert Health Department have been requested to the scene to assist.

One male subject of interest is in custody.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Incident and investigation is ongoing.

