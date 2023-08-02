Half of Maryland Competitors Finish in National Top Ten During SkillsUSA Competition

Maryland’s SkillsUSA student delegation brought home 24 medals from the 59th Annual National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC), recently held in Atlanta, Georgia.

A team of the state’s most talented Career and Technical Education (CTE) students showcased their skills in 95 CTE competitions. Demonstrating exemplary CTE training and preparation, Maryland students challenged 6,000 other student champions from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Maryland students competing in Graphic Imaging-Sublimation, Graphic Communications, Internetworking and First Aid-CPR are officially among the best in the nation, returning with gold medals. Silver medals were awarded to students competing in Promotional Bulletin Board and bronze medals were awarded to students competing in Career Pathways Showcase, Emergency Medical Technician, Quiz Bowl, Medical Math, Mobile Robotics Technology, Pin Design and Principles of Engineering-Technology.

In addition to outstanding student competition performances, two Maryland schools (Center of Applied Technology North and Dorchester Career and Technology Center) were among 24 to receive chapter excellence recognition, surpassing over 700 participating chapters across the nation. And Lilia Burkes, a rising senior at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center was elected as a SkillsUSA National Officer.

SkillsUSA Maryland, a premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO), has a statewide membership of 4,400 high school students. Members have consistently demonstrated their expertise and professionalism while participating throughout the year in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences and events.

The following students placed in the top 10 in the national competition:

SkillsUSA Maryland National Top Ten – 2023 National Leadership and Skills Conference

Gold Medal – First Aid-CPR – Amanda Hill: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

John Nelson, Lance Litzenberger, Aidya Wood: Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School – Washington County

– Cyber Security (PS) – Adam Lederer, Matthew Nanas: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County 5th Place – Additive Manufacturing Caden Keyser, Haden Pulido: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County