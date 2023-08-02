St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – August 1, 2023

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners presented proclamations for Forget-Me-Not Month, Child Support Awareness Month, National Black Business Month, and National Aviation Day.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the Department of Aging & Human Services’ SCOF grant application.

Approved the Department of Recreation & Parks’ Memorandum of Understanding with the Community Development Corporation to operate the Community Gardens at Lexington Manor Passive Park; the Cal Ripken Badges for Baseball grant award; the legislative bond grant application for the accessible water taxi for St. Clement’s Island; the FY24 Waterway Improvement Fun Grant for phase two of the St. Inigoes Landing Boat Ramp Improvement Project; and then heard a presentation regarding plans for a childcare center at the Governmental Center.

Approved the Department of Public Works & Transportations’ option contract with the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Washington for the purchase of fee-simple property and easements needed to construct FDR Boulevard.

The Commissioners will not meet next Tuesday, August 8, 2023. On Monday, August 14 the Commissioner’s will host a special briefing from Brooke Lierman, Comptroller of Maryland at 1 p.m. in the CSMC meeting room in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

The Commissioner’s next regular business meeting will be Tuesday, August 22 at 9 a.m. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.

CSMC meetings are open to the public can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95, or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.