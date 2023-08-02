Three Teens Arrested for Assault, Robbery, Carjacking and Recover Second Stolen Kia

On August 1, 2023, at approximately 12:00 p.m., officers responded for a report of a robbery that just occurred in the area of Thomas Avenue and Alley 13 in Brooklyn.

As officers were arriving in the area, dispatch advised that the suspects assaulted the victim and stole her keys. The suspects attempted to take the victim’s vehicle but would eventually flee on foot after being unable to start the vehicle. The suspect description was broadcast as three black juvenile females.

As officers were canvasing the area, they located three subjects matching the description provided by the victim and a witness in the 900 block of 1st Avenue.

Through their investigation, officers learned that all three of the subjects that they located were involved in the robbery.

Once the suspects were in custody, officers located evidence related to the robbery in the immediate vicinity where the suspects were seated.

During the investigation, officers learned that the suspects arrived in a white KIA SUV, which was found parked across from the scene of the robbery.

Officers discovered that the KIA SUV was reported stolen earlier in the day from a neighboring jurisdiction. All three suspects were arrested and charged accordingly. a Juvenile female age 15, and two 14-year-old juvenile females, all of Baltimore.