Calvert Woman Reunited with Her Cat Two Years After He Went Missing

The Calvert County Animal Shelter released the following!

“The power of microchipping and reporting a lost pet.

We recently had a friendly, ear-tipped cat come into the shelter as a stray.

Upon entry, we scanned him for a microchip, and he had one!

We called the registered owner, and it turns out this kitty named Chip had been missing from home for almost three years!

The owner reported him missing using our Lost Pet Report in December of 2021 and never gave up hope.

He was found a mere eight miles from his home, and we are so glad he is now back home, safe and sound!

Microchip your pets and put lost reports in with local shelters when they go missing!”

