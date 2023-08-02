15-Year-Old Arrested in Waldorf for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

On July 25 at 6:17 p.m., officers responded to the area of Albermarle Place in Waldorf for the report of possible illegal drug activity and gambling.

When officers arrived, they observed a juvenile male who appeared to have a handgun in his waistband.

As officers approached, the juvenile fled. He was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. A K9 team arrived and conducted an article search, locating a 9mm polymer “ghost gun” in the area where the juvenile fled.

The juvenile, age 15, was charged on a juvenile offense report with illegal possession of a firearm due to age, possession of a firearm on person, and illegal gambling. POII Butler is investigating.