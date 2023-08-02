Event and Parking Information for Leonardtown Wharf Fest 2023 on August 4th to 6th, 2023

Join Leonardtown for Wharf Fest 2023 during August First Friday Weekend (Friday, August 4th – Sunday, August 6th).

This exciting 3-day celebration is being held in honor of the 15th Anniversary of the Wharf Waterfront Park. You may have heard that the World’s Largest Rubber Duck (also known as Mama Duck) is coming to Leonardtown that weekend.

In addition to Mama Duck’s visit, attendees can enjoy live music, kayak and duck raft rides with Patuxent Adventure Center, cruises and Waterman Heritage Presentations from Captain Phil of Fish the Bay Charters, golfing activities with Above Par Golf & Entertainment, a craft & vendor fair, a Duck Scavenger Hunt, games, art activities, food and fun.

Be sure to mark your calendar and plan to join in the celebration!



The public is invited to attend Wharf Fest 2023 during August First Friday weekend (Friday, August 4– Sunday, August 6) in honor of the 15Anniversary of the Leonardtown Wharf Waterfront Park. The public event hours for the 3-day celebration are Friday & Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

In addition to the World’s Largest Rubber Duck attraction (also known as Mama Duck), the event includes live music, kayak and duck raft rides, cruises, a Duck Scavenger Hunt, a vendor & craft fair, games, food and fun at the Wharf, on the Square, in LTown Alley and throughout Town at participating businesses.

Please note that Wharf Hill will be closed at the corner of Washington St. and Lawrence Avenue, and public parking will not be available at the Wharf during the weekend. Everyone is asked to park in the overflow parking lots provided (Friday – Sunday at Ryken High School, Leonardtown Elementary School, Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School in addition to Saturday and Sunday at the Governmental Center), and to walk or ride one of the FREE trollies or shuttles provided.

Residents who live beyond this point will be given parking passes for the weekend (affected businesses will also receive passes). Please obey the parking and detour signs posted for your safety.

The Wharf Waterfront Park will be closed outside of the noted public event hours. The boat slips will also be closed during this time and Mama Duck will be taken down and will not be available for viewing. Please be sure to plan your visit during the noted public viewing hours above.

A designated handicap parking lot will be available for the 3-day event at the lot on Lawrence Avenue across from the Mattingley Gardiner Funeral Home and the original Slice House location (the handicap placard must be displayed in plain view for access). A designated golf cart will provide transportation to and from the event at the Wharf or the Square.

