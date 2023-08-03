State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Charlotte Hall, No Injuries Reported

On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at approximately 4:35 p.m., firefighters from Hughesville, Mechanicsville, Benedict, Hollywood, and Seventh District responded to 30505 Vinessa Court in Charlotte Hall, for the reported house on fire.

911 callers reported a fire in the laundry room with the house full of smoke and reported one cat was trapped/missing in the residence.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a 1 story single family home with smoke showing and upon conducting a 360 of the residence, found fire showing from the rear.

Crews deployed multiple attack lines and began a search of the residence. Firefighters found extensions into the attic and roof.

Additional firefighters from Seventh District, Waldorf, Baden, and other Charles County Departments responded to the scene.

The fire was placed under control with 40 minutes of dispatch and completely extinguished within an hour and 15 minutes.

SMECO and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to assist.

The homeowner was evaluated by EMS and denied transport. The American Red Cross was requested to assist 3 adults and one juvenile displaced. No injuries reported. No further information was available for the missing cat.

All photos courtesy of our Mechanicsville VFD, and ScanMD.

Updates will be provided when they become available.





