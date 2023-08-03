Police in Charles County Make Arrest and Recover Large Amount of Drugs in Distribution Case

On July 27, 2023, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team were in the 10100 block of Berry Road investigating a suspicious vehicle.

During the investigation, officers recovered N-Dimethylpentylone, a powder similar to MDMA, and commonly known as ecstasy, molly and or boot. In addition, scales and drug packaging equipment were recovered.

Joseph Lenord Bourne, 36, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other related charges.

On July 27, a district court commissioner released Bourne from the Charles County Detention Center on an unsecured $10,000 bond.

The Neighborhood Enforcement Team is investigating.

