Daniel Stephen Glascoe, 72, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Born on March 5, 1951 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Raymond E. Glascoe Jr. and Margaret Ann “Peggy” Glascoe. Daniel was an electrician for various electrical companies throughout his 50 years plus career. He enjoyed working in his yard, doing maintenance on his cars, going to the beach, and spending time with family. Daniel was known as a hard worker and was one who never sat still.

In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by six of siblings.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 2Pm until time of service at 4PM at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603.