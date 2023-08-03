Alfred “Monty” Montgomery, Jr., 66, of Lusby, MD, a proud veteran of the Gulf War and the

United States Navy, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at home with his wife Teruyo by his

side.

The son of Alfred Montgomery, Sr. and Eula Mae (Wright) Montgomery, Monty was born on

July 30, 1956 in Long Branch, NJ. He grew up in Long Branch and attended Long Branch High

School.

In 1976 at the age of 20, Monty enlisted in the United States Navy. He served twenty years,

retiring in 1996. Monty valued this service highly and attained the rank of Petty Officer First

Class as an Aviation Machinist Mate. As part of his naval career, Monty completed several tours

onboard four aircraft carriers including the USS Independence, USS Roosevelt, USS America

and the USS Forrestal while being awarded the Navy’s Good Conduct Medal five times. Monty

was also an Aircraft Mechanic for M1 Support Services, retiring in December 2020.

Following his honorable service to the military, Monty continued to be a naval enthusiast to

include building and acquiring a model aircraft collection over the years. He was a volunteer at

the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum where he would build model aircraft displays for visitors

to enjoy. He loved reading and was particularly drawn to works focused on U.S. military

history.

Monty is survived by his wife, Teruye Sugiyama whom he married on November 29, 1996 in

Leonardtown, MD, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents,

his brother, Harold Montgomery, and three sisters, Cheryl Montgomery, Deborah Montgomery,

and Barbara Simms. He is loved and will be deeply missed by friends and family.

A service honoring the life of Alfred “Monty” Montgomery, Jr. will be held on Friday, August

11, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby, MD 20657.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.

