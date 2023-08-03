It is with a heavy heart to announce the death of Frank X. Dorwart, 91, of Dowell, MD, who left this world a veil of tears on July 24th, 2023 due to a debilitating illness, which he fought bravely for the past year.

Frank was born on July 10th, 1932 to Marie A. Dorwart (Beard) and Frank E. Dorwart in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They moved to Washington, D.C. where Frank attended St. John’s College High School graduating class of 1951. After graduation he joined the newly formed United States Air Force and attended boot camp at Sampson Air Force Base in New York. He

then went to Scott Air Force Base in Illinois where he embraced avionics, and was assigned to McGuire Air Force Base to join the 5th Fighter-Interceptor SQDN (SPITTEN KITTENS). While at McGuire, he married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Ann Loudon (Billie) on October 18th,

1952. Frank was honorably discharged from the Air Force on July 8th, 1955. During his tenure in the service, the newly established Air Force uniforms were not issued. After being discharged from the Air Force, Frank moved to Ohio where he worked as an avionics mechanic at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Frank finished his civilian career as an industrial specialist from Patuxent River Naval Air Station, for the Department of the Navy. After 38 years of tireless service, Frank retired in 1988. Frank is predeceased by son, Timothy Joseph, daughter, Sandra Ruth, granddaughter, Cara Rachelle, and brothers, Thomas, and Edgar. Frank leaves to mourn, his beloved wife, Mary Ann; his children, Theresa Boswell (Ralph), Steven (Peggy), Angela Trigonoplos (Patrick), Cecelia, William Dorwart (Patricia), and Robert (Kelly); and sister, Donna Mann from Banning, California. He was the proud grandfather of Amanda, Nicole, Benjamin, Brandi, Erin, Alex,

Christine, Gabrielle, Amelia, Sarah, Robert Sean, and Zach. Frank fully embraced being a great

grandfather to Dominic, Cambren, Gianna, Daniel, Hartley, Eli, Lucas, and Roe.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Rausch

Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by

Father Bob Kilner on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea

Catholic Church, Solomons, MD. Interment will follow in Maryland Veterans Cemetery,

Cheltenham, MD at 2:30 p.m.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.