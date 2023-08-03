John Wayne Higgs, 83, of Hughesville, MD, peacefully passed away on July 14, 2023.

On November 14, 1939, Wayne was born to John Arthur and Martha Rebecca (Russell) Higgs in Washington, D.C. where he attended St. Francis Xavier and Archbishop Carroll. As a young man, Wayne served his country honorably working as a machinist aboard several ships during his four years in the U.S. Navy followed by study at The Corcoran School of the Arts & Design in Washington D.C.

In 1953 he met the love of his life, Ann Marie (Yanniello) Higgs, in grade school and they married on March 9, 1961. Ann and Wayne raised six children and enjoyed eleven grandchildren in their fifty years of matrimony before Ann’s passing in 2011. Wayne treasured his time with his family and friends.

Wayne was a graphic artist and photographer by trade and by heart, whether it was candid, wedding, or posed photography. Wayne loved taking pictures of family, historical events, nature, travel destinations, and people. As a talented professional freelance photographer, Wayne’s work was published in the Washington Star, Maryland Independent Newspaper, magazines, and books. He sold his artwork and photography during his career and retirement. Wayne had many lifelong hobbies including sailing, kayaking, ship tracking, travel cruises, hiking, biking, exploring national & state parks, nature study, outdoor adventures, and drone piloting.

Wayne was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ann, his parents Arthur & Martha, brother Michael (Dannye), and sister Janet Aldrich (John) and is survived by his siblings, David (Wanda), Stephen (Connie), Tim (Jennifer), Kathleen Hillebrand (Theodore), and Jack (Rebekka). Wayne is survived by his children: Suzanne Yarbrough (John), Joseph (Gina), John, Jr., Denise Bridges (Scott), Mark (Kimberly), Vincent (Novella), and eleven grandchildren: Joseph, Sarah, Nicholas, Emily, Victoria, Olivia, Isabella, Jacob, Aidan, Lucy, and Sylvia.

On August 3, 2023, Wayne’s family and friends will gather from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with remembrances starting at 7:00 PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home located at 30195 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. The family request that masks be worn during all services.

A Mass will be held the following day, August 4, 2023, at 12:00 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, Maryland 20617. Interment will be private at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Lewy Body Dementia Association in the name of Wayne & Ann Higgs. https://www.lbda.org/donate/

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.