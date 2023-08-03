On Wednesday, July 27th, 2023, Kathy Sherbine-Sale, 80, of Owings, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by family.

Kathy was born on November 5th 1942 in Washington DC to James Brooke Kessler, Sr and Faith Muriel (Mower) Kessler. She grew up in Green Meadows Maryland and graduated from Northwestern High School in 1960. Kathy loved spending time in Ocean City with her brother and sisters growing up. Later in life she was known by family as the bling queen for her fondness of wearing her jewelry and getting her nails done. She enjoyed collecting all things Hallmark, Fiestawear, and all things cat related. Kathy will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father James Brooke Kessler Sr, November 22, 1967; mother Faith Muriel (Mower) Kessler, February 14, 2003, and sisters Barbara Anne Mcgehee, January 19, 2010, and Sandra Lee Kessler, May 8 2020.

She is survived by her beloved husband William ‘Bill’ Sale, of Owings, MD; daughter Kate (William) Shaw of Middletown, MD; son Malcolm Andrew (Marina) Sherbine of Severn, MD; Step-son William (Nancy) Sale of Prince Frederick, MD; step-daughter Karen Sale of Fairfax City, VA; Grandchildren Bridgett (Robert) Wolfe, of Collierville, TN; Malcolm Andrew Sherbine, Jr of Harriman, TN; and Joseph Sale of Fairfax City, VA; Great grandchildren Andi and Robert Wolfe III of Collierville, TN; Sister Faith Roberts of Dunkirk, MD, Sister Mary Lou (Elwood) Cobey, of Washington, DC, and brother James Brooke Kessler Jr of Eldersburg, MD. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 4th at the Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, MD, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in her name can be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation.