Bernard “Bernie” Monroe King, Sr., 98, of Friendship, Maryland, passed away on July 30, 2023 at his home surrounded by love. Bernie was born in Friendship, Maryland on January 3, 1925. His career began as a delivery driver for Reliable Oil Company in 1948. He continued to work for The Gott Company until he retired after an impressive five decades. Bernie was an astute Charter Boat Captain of 35 years on vessels the ‘Double B’, ‘Queen Mary’, ‘Linda’, and the ‘Jodi Lee’. Additionally, he served in the U.S. Army from 1943-1946. He is the oldest known World War II Veteran in Anne Arundel County.

Bernie was a hard-working man of few words, born and raised on a tobacco farm. He had three children, two daughters and a son. He married Jo Frances Riddle in 1966 and gained a bonus daughter. This August, they would have been married for 57 years.

Bernie was an avid Orioles baseball fan, and he cherished his feline companions, Little-Man and B.B. He enjoyed listening to Willie’s Roadhouse Favorites, the Grand Ole Opry, and Bluegrass, as well as watching old western films. He was the oldest member of the Friendship United Methodist Church. He was a devoted, loving family man who spent over six decades on his homestead in Friendship, Maryland, before passing away.

Bernie is survived by his wife of 57 years Jo Frances (Riddle) King and children; Brenda A. Knopp (Ray); Carolyn E. Ward (Smokey); Bernard (Monty) M. King, Jr.; Robin Heamstead (John); sister Evangeline King; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Jerome Monroe King and Ida Minerva Randall; his brothers Jerome King; and George King; and his sister Minerva Ida (King) Moreland.

Join his family for a Celebration of Life on Friday, September 22 beginning at 10:00 AM at Friendship United Methodist Church. The burial will be private.