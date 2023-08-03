James Andrew Smego, 74, of Huntingtown passed away on July 30, 2023 with loved ones by his side. He was born on June 10, 1949 in Washington, D.C. to Andrew Paul and Eileen (Woods) Smego.

James is survived by his wife Teresa M. Smego of Huntingtown, daughters Barbara Ganley (Kevin) of Huntingtown, Sarah Smego-Williams (Brandon) of Port Republic, and Jessica Smego of Huntingtown, grandchildren Shannon, Shawna, and Connor, brother Francis Smego, sister Elizabeth Smith, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Jim grew up just blocks from the Capital. His early life was spent running around the streets of DC, jumping on and off street cars, finding stray dogs, riding bikes, and exploring the Anacostia River in an abandoned rowboat.

He worked at the Naval Research Laboratory, after more than 37 years of dedicated service; ultimately retiring in 2004 as an Exhibit Maker. In his free time, Jim enjoyed creating. Nothing excited him more than when he was turning the ideas in his head into reality. Be it a boat, a shed, turning a golf cart into a WWII Jeep, building a toy car for his kids, or a dining room table for family meals, and so much more. Another passion was cars! Building a kit car, restoring an old Ford pickup, he loved working on cars. He could always be found in the garage doing what he truly loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Eileen Smego.

Family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, for a Memorial Gathering from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD 20736. Interment will be private.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.RauschFuneralHomes.com