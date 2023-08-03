Madeleine Roxanne Martha Flora Liliane Witten (Zeender) born January 15, 1935 in Nyon Switzerland to Roger Emile and Flora Paula (Fehrenbach) Zeender, passed away in Prince Frederick, MD on July 30, 2023 at the age of 88. Madeleine was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jean and Roland Zeender, grandson Adam Soroka, great-granddaughter McKenzie White and beloved husband, James Anthony Witten. Madeleine is survived by her four children; Philip Soroka (Ginger) of Louisa, VA, Michael Witten (Sonia) of Noble, OK, Linda Thompson (Bob) of St Leonard, MD, and Lisa Snow (Paul) of Norman, OK; 16 grandchildren, Michelle Schronce, Kevin and Mark Soroka, Natalie Tarrison, Nicole White, Casey Hampton, Jaime Rawson, Thomas and Aimee Witten, Anton, Christian, Aarie and Jet Snow, Robby, Clair and Abby Thompson; 16 great-grandchildren, Brett and Kailey Schronce, Justin and Benjamin White, Riley and Max Tarrison, Madeline and Annabelle Witten, Virginia, Jackson, Madeleine, James, Makayla, Joseph, and Malia Soroka and Finnly Rawson.

In July of 1949 at the age of 14, Madeleine along with her family immigrated from Nyon Switzerland to Washington, DC, whereas; becoming a proud Nationalized United States Citizen on Veterans Day November 11, 1954. Prior to arriving in America, while WWII was erupting in countries all around Switzerland, her childhood was spent helping in the families’ beauty shop and barber business’ while getting into plenty of mischief with her best friend, Yvette. Also, while living in Switzerland she began her much loved career of helping children by providing babysitting services. The first couple of years living in the United States were not easy. She had completed school in Switzerland; however, due to her age she spent six months at Daniel Webster Americanization School (a Washington DC Historical Landmark) followed by High School. Being strong willed and not easily deterred she honed her English skills by volunteering at her school cafeteria lunch line in which her friendly personality soon gained her many friends. As a teenager and young adult, she spent every weekend dancing the night away at the Polish Club in Washington, DC.

Prior to starting a family, Madeleine worked in Washington, DC as a Bank Teller/Bookkeeper and as a Beautician at her families’ business. While her own children were growing up, she provided in-home child care services, worked at her brother’s Child Care Center in Rockville, MD, as a Teachers’ Assistant at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Romney, WV and as a Receptionist for the Department of Health, Education and Welfare in Rockville, MD.

In 1974 she married James Witten and although his children were grown, he lovingly welcomed the opportunity to be a father to Madeleine’s four children. They moved to Calvert County, MD in 1977 where they opened up their Huntingtown home providing educational and loving child care services to children of Calvert County for over 20 years. Madeleine’s passion in life was to educate and provide loving support to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the children of Calvert County. All have greatly benefited from her gift of “Teaching While Giving Plenty of Hugs”.

Madeleine dearly loved her family and cherished the time spent with them, was a loving wife; a devoted mother, a treasured grandmother and great-grandmother; a beloved sister, a loving aunt, and a caring neighbor and friend. Her family and friends celebrate her life forever holding dear the memories she created for all. We are blessed that she was a part of our lives, will be truly missed and will live in our hearts forever.

Madeleine will be inurned at a later date next to her husband, James Witten at Arlington National Cemetery.