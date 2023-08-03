Debra Ann “Debbie” Horsmon of St. Leonard passed away peacefully on July 31, 2023 at home surrounded by family. Debbie was born December 21, 1958 to the late Elmer and Virginia Pitcher. She grew up in Port Republic and graduated from Calvert High in 1976. She married Howard “Bunk” Horsmon at Waters Memorial Church on November 6, 1976. She followed Bunk to Massachusetts, Vermont, and Virginia before settling back in Calvert County in 1981.

Debbie started at Calvert Bank as a proof reader and moved up to being the Customer Service Manager. She spent 24 years at various banks working either in Customer Service or Accounting. She served as a Calvert County Fair Board Director and Treasurer for several years.

Debbie loved to cook and bake, especially her famous Rolls. She cared deeply for Waters Church and the Calvert County Fair Board. She attended Church most every Sunday, sang in the choir and helped at most church events. It was not unusual to find her in the kitchen cooking for Fair volunteers and church dinners. She loved fixing lunch for her brothers on Saturdays and delivering it to them on the farm. She was always willing to lend a helping hand. She could often be found on the farm helping with tobacco, straw and sweet potatoes. She will be remembered for her compassion towards others along with her infectious smile and laughter.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband, Bunk; her four brothers, Stanley Pitcher (Cindy), Marty Pitcher (Bonnie), David Pitcher (Jan) and Bobby Pitcher (Sheila); brother-in-law, John Horsmon (Darlene) and Richard Horsmon and several nieces and nephews.