Richard Francis Cunningham, 94, of Owings passed away August 2, 2023. He was born November 5, 1928 in Robinson, IL to Lyle Emil and Catharine (Butler) Cunningham. Richard joined the United States Army on November 7, 1951 and was honorably discharged on October 14, 1953. He married Barbara Beaumont in February of 1977 and they lived in Colorado and Rhinebeck, NY before retiring and moving to Owings in 2012. Richard had a successful career as a pharmaceutical corporate officer for Pfizer, Baxter, and Abbott. Following his retirement from the health care industry Richard went to work in real estate and local politics. He served as the mayor of Rhinebeck for several years. Richard volunteered with the Rhinebeck Veterans Administration and was a former board member of the Red Hook Golf Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, sailing, and cooking and he loved to make people laugh.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Barbara Cunningham, children Pat Runge, Robin Cunningham, Lisa Cunningham, Shannon Barley and her husband Ben, and Brian Cunningham, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s name may be made to World Central Kitchen.