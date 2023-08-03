Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision That Killed Motorcyclist in Lexington Park

UPDATE 8/4/2023: Preliminary investigation revealed the Ford Explorer SUV was pulled over on the Southbound shoulder of Three Notch Road at the access road of Rennell Avenue East (Lancaster Park), where the SUV attempted a U-turn in the Southbound travel lanes in the path of the Kawasaki motorcycle.

The motorcycle operator was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased upon the arrival of emergency medical personnel.

Emergency medical personnel transported the operator of the SUV to an area hospital with injuries deemed non-life-threatening.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and performed Traffic Reconstruction. The roadway was closed for over 7 hours and was assisted by MDOT SHA.



On Thursday, August 3, 2023, at approximately 4:57 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Thames Avenue in Lexington Park, for the possible fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Three Notch Road is completely closed with Southbound lanes closed at Great Mills Road and Three Notch Road.

