UPDATE: Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision That Killed 28-Year-Old Lexington Park Man

On Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 4:56 p.m., deputies from your Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Three Notch Road and East Rennell Avenue for an accident involving a motorcycle.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found the operator of the motorcycle was deceased. The Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to assume the investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 Ford Explorer, operated by Christine Elizabeth Bowling (age 38) of Hollywood, was attempting to make a U-turn when she failed to yield right of way to the motorcycle.

The motorcycle, a 2023 Kawasaki ZX636 operated by Jake Alexander Garrett (age 28) of Lexington Park, collided with the Explorer, causing Garrett to be ejected.

Garrett was pronounced deceased on the scene. Bowling was transported to an area hospital for treatment. At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor in the collision.

If you witnessed this collision, or events leading up to the collision, please contact Corporal Shawn Shelko at (301) 475-4200 Ext. 8147 or by email at [email protected].

UPDATE 8/4/2023: Preliminary investigation revealed the Ford Explorer SUV was pulled over on the Southbound shoulder of Three Notch Road at the access road of Rennell Avenue East (Lancaster Park), where the SUV attempted a U-turn in the Southbound travel lanes in the path of the Kawasaki motorcycle.

The motorcycle operator was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased upon the arrival of emergency medical personnel.

Emergency medical personnel transported the operator of the SUV to an area hospital with injuries deemed non-life-threatening.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and performed Traffic Reconstruction. The roadway was closed for over 7 hours and was assisted by MDOT SHA.



On Thursday, August 3, 2023, at approximately 4:57 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Thames Avenue in Lexington Park, for the possible fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Ford Explorer SUV and a motorcycle in the Southbound lanes involved in a T-bone style collision with the motorcyclist not breathing.

Medical personnel pronounced the motorcyclist deceased on the scene upon their arrival.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is conducting Traffic Reconstruction.

The driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital.

Three Notch Road is completely closed with Southbound lanes closed at Great Mills Road and Three Notch Road.

