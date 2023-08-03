Stay Safe, Stay Informed – Sign up for New Calvert County Alerting System

In a continuing effort to keep Calvert County residents safe and informed, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Calvert County Emergency Management and will be utilizing Calvert County Alert, a countywide notification system.

The service allows our agency to quickly provide you with critical information for a variety of situations, such as up to the minute emergency crime and traffic alerts, road closures and detours, missing persons information, severe weather, evacuations and as well as other relevant safety and community event information.



You will receive these important notifications based on the locations you identify. They can be sent to your home phone, mobile phone, business phone, e-mail addresses, through text messaging, and more. You pick where, you pick how.

“We have a duty to ensure public safety, community awareness, and emergency response,” said Sheriff Ricky Cox. “To uphold this commitment, when critical information and public service announcements are available, we need to reach our residents as quickly and reliably as possible.”

To learn more, visit the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office website.

The County is working with Everbridge (formally known as NIXLE), a critical event management company, to keep residents informed with fast and reliable communications. Calvert County joins more than 6,400 organizations around the world in utilizing the Everbridge platform, including many cities throughout the National Capital Region, as well as airports, transit authorities, hospitals, and K-12 school districts and universities.