Prince George’s County Felon Convicted for Illegal Possession of a Firearm While on Probation from Previous Murder Conviction

After a two-day trial, a federal jury convicted Antjoun Riddick, age 45, of Accokeek, Maryland, late on August 1, 2023, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The conviction was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and U.S. Marshal Robert Anthony Dixon for the Superior Court for the District of Columbia.

According to the evidence presented at trial, on January 21, 2022, U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Deputies were conducting surveillance on Riddick’s residence in Accokeek, Maryland to serve an outstanding arrest warrant for him issued by the Superior Court for the District of Columbia.



When they saw Riddick exit the residence and walk toward his vehicle, they activated the emergency equipment on their vehicles and approached Riddick, telling him to step away from the car and show his hands.

As detailed in trial testimony, Deputies saw Riddick quickly raise his left hand, but his right hand hesitated near his waist area before he was handcuffed.

After his arrest, Riddick admitted that he had a gun in his waistband and Deputies recovered a 9mm pistol loaded with 18 rounds of ammunition, including one in the chamber.

Riddick knew he had been previously convicted of a felony and was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

As detailed in court documents, at the time of his arrest Riddick was on supervised probation for a 2015 conviction in the Prince George’s County Circuit Court for second degree murder.

Riddick faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang has scheduled sentencing for November 3, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

