La Plata Police Officers Make Two Arrests and Seize Two Loaded Firearm on Traffic Stop

On Wednesday, August 3, 2023, a LPPD officer conducted a traffic stop on Charles Street at Crain Highway. The vehicle was found to be uninsured.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded a Springfield XD-M .40 caliber handgun and a DPMS DP-15 AR Pistol. Officers also located a loaded 30-round and 60-round magazines in proximity of the DPMS DP-15 pistol.

Both occupants, Darrel Lamont King, age 29 of La Plata and Justin Wallace Drew age 30 of Hyattsville, were charged with multiple firearm violations including possess of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

King was also charged as a prohibited individual in possession of a firearm.

Both were transported to the Charles County Detention Center and are currently being held on no bond.

