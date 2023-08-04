No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Building in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at approximately 8:52 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Blimpies located at 21141 Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road, for the motor vehicle collision involving a structure with no injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Ford pickup truck struck the side of the structure causing damage to the wall and interior.

One parking sign, the window frame, brick exterior wall and an interior water pipe was damaged.

No load bearing structure support was found to be damaged. The operator and all employees reported no injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the incident.

