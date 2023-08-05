Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Announce the Passing of Assistant Engineer Thomas Webster “TW” Bell III

It is with a heavy heart that the membership of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and its Auxiliary announce the passing of Assistant Engineer Thomas Webster “TW” Bell III.

TW joined the department in 1981 dedicating 41 years of active service to the citizens of Leonardtown and St. Mary’s County. He served as The Engineer, Assistant Engineer and held the operational position of Lieutenant. TW was also known to assist on apparatus committees and was well known for his mechanical background. As a member of the department and over his many years of service you could find him fixing and servicing the in-station apparatus. One of his major heroic events while serving as a member of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department were his actions taken while making a rescue from atop the water tower in downtown Leonardtown. TW was also known for his firefighting actions during the Leonardtown Wharf fire in 1985. His most recent fire was on July 28th, 2023, just a few days ago. TW had the privilege to be assigned and operate as the driver of Truck 1. For those that don’t know, Truck 1 is dedicated to TW’s father Thomas Webster Bell Jr. TW Bell was mostly known for his relationship with his family. When asked by many to describe TW in two words many would say “family man”. His greatest joys were his wife, four girls, and his grandchildren. While TW Bell will be missed by the department and his family, the impact of his service, leadership, and inspiration will remain forever.

Visitations:

Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown MD 20650

Thursday, August 10th, 2023 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Firemen’s Prayers 7:00pm

Services:

St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Leonardtown MD 20650

Friday, August 11th 2023 11:00am

Interment:

Queen of Peace Cemetery

38888 Dr. Johnson Rd Helen, MD