Basement Fire in California Sends Firefighter to Hospital and Displaces 2 Adults and One Dog

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, at approximately 3:17 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood, and NAS Patuxent River responded to the 23000 block of Jonquil Lane in California, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke and fire showing from the basement of the 3-story duplex.

Incident command requested a working fire dispatch which brought additional firefighters from Solomons, Leonardtown, and Valley Lee to the scene.

During the incident, one Hollywood firefighter was transported to an area hospital for unknown medical reasons.

Firefighters extinguished the basement fire in under 30 minutes and operated on the scene for approximately 2 hours.

The American Red Cross was requested for two adults and one dog.

