One Flown to Trauma Center After Motorcyclist is Struck in Callaway

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Point Lookout Road and Camp Cosoma Road in Callaway, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Nissan SUV in the roadway and a motorcyclist off the roadway and in a ditch.

Medical personnel requested a helicopter for the operator of the motorcycle.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported one patient to Baltimore Shock Trauma.

Two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Witnesses told police the Nissan was on Camp Cosoma Road when it pulled onto Point Lookout Road, into the path of three motorcycles which were travelling North on Point Lookout Road. The SUV completely stopped while occupying the Northbound and Southbound lane, resulting in one motorcycle striking the front end of the vehicle, the other two motorcycles missed the vehicle and stopped on the shoulder of the roadway.

Police are investigating and updates will be provided when they become available.