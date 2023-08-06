Burglary at Cove Point Pool Concession Stand in Lusby Under Investigation
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary to the concession stand at the Cove Point Pool.
If you have any information on this incident at Cove Point Park that occurred overnight Friday (8/4) into Saturday (8/5) please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office,
Deputy M. Contic at 410-535-2800.
