Motorcyclist Flown Out After Being Found Laying in Roadway in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, at approximately 1:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Golden Beach Road and Oak Acres Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle with one reportedly unconscious.

The 911 caller reported the victim was laying in the middle of the roadway wearing a helmet, however, the caller could not locate the motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim conscious, alert, and breathing.

A short time after medics arrived on the scene, Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to transport the victim.

The 22-year-old male was flown to an area trauma center.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

